Drive To The Countryside With Bae & Relax At This Hut Resort Surrounded By Palms

Palm trees, huge pool in the garden, serene surroundings and wooden cottages to live in. Sounds like a perfect getaway, right? The Aranyagiri Countryside Resort near Shirur is where you can experience this ultimate bliss.

You can either book an AC hut and enjoy a cozy stay with bae. Spacious and comfortable, they are fully furnished rooms that open into a lush garden, which are surrounded by lots of palm trees. There is a magnificent pool amidst the trees where you can enjoy a dip into the cool waters or simply read a book beside it.

There is a beautiful seating area in the garden where you can chill with your S.O. or your gang and host fun events such as the bonfire, slam poetry or jam a bit. The tariffs per night start at INR 2,100 for an individual which includes an overnight stay, amenities, and unlimited food.

What makes this resort stand out from others is that it also offers day packages where you can check in at 9 a.m. and leave by 6 p.m. The package includes unlimited breakfast, veg/non-veg lunch and high-tea. While you are here, you can also use the amenities and have a blast with your gang.

If you are hosting a destination wedding or a huge getogether, you can book the entire property as well. The minimum requirement to book the whole resort is 10 people.