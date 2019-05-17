Massage Gels, Mists & More: You'Ve To Check Out These Home-Made Beauty Products

If you wish to up your skincare regime, ditch the harsh chemicals and opt for homemade and handmade substitutes. We found an online homegrown beauty brand that has an amazing range of handmade massage gels, under-eye creams, hydrating mists, scrubs and a lot more. Check out the beauty and skincare products from AromaFairy - The Beautiful You and restore your lost glow. All these products are handmade, organic, toxin-free and natural. Hence, if your skin is sensitive, we recommend you go for these products. The brainchild of Parinaz Irani, AromaFairy aims to pamper your skin and hair naturally. We absolutely love the refreshing, hydrating rose mist that is priced at INR 400. You will also find massaging gels that are soothing and effective. Check out their under-eye cream, face serum massaging cream that is great for restoring your glow. For de-tanning and other skin-related problems, find their homemade scrub starting at INR 600. If you are suffering from hair fall problem, try their anti hair fall oil and shampoo that do not contain any chemicals. They are operating online at the moment and you can check out their products on their Instagram and FB page. To place your orders, DM them or give them a call.