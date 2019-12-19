This Lakeside Villa Should Be Your Next Staycation With Friends Or Family

Surrounded by majestic hills, valleys and forts made during the Satavahana period, Igatpuri is one of the most famous and one of the less explored places in the country. This small town is known to have been a location for a number of Bollywood movies. In this cute and movie-obsessed town, we found a beautiful villa that is right next to a picturesque lake. Furthermore, they also have a swimming pool that’s right next to the lake.

The Arowana Villa in Igatpuri near Nashik is a five-bedroom luxurious villa that can accommodate around 14 guests at a time. The villa has hardwood walls and floorings that give it beautiful aesthetics. The best part is that from each and every room, the Arowana Villa offers beautiful views.

In this villa, you can host a cook-out with your friends, play water sports in the pool or host an engaging barbecue night by the lake. The villa is perfect for large groups of family or friends. At the Arowana Villa, you can also just chill by the lakeside pool or even access the lake from the property.

Each and every room in the villa has hardwood floorings and comfy beds.This villa also has a humongous 18 seater dining table that is perfect for a nice sit-down dinner.

The property also offers a full-time chef who can either cook for you or simply help you as you make a delicious brunch spread for your friends and family. Inside the Arowana Villa, we also found cozy corners where you can read a book or sketch in peace.

If you are a person who doesn’t like to stay indoors no matter how beautiful the property is Igatpuri has a number of places for you to explore. The best part? These places are hardly a few minutes or an hour's drive away from this place. You can explore Girisagar Waterfall, Tringalwadi Fort, Amruteshwar Temple and much more.

At the Arowana Lakeside villa, a night’s stay for a group of 14 will cost you INR 20,000.