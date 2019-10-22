This Design Studio Will Help You Get Your Outfits Stitched In Time

With the festive season kick starting, we are sure you are looking for places to shop for the best outfits. Arrabella Boutique in Deccan has been designing some of the most affordable yet fancy options for women for years now. The store is located on Prabhat road and has everything from sarees to dress materials, ready suits and much more.

Upon entering you will see colourful stacks for suits and sarees. They have pieces in silk, cotton, nylon, khadi and much more. When it comes to sarees, they have a great collection of daily wear cotton sarees and some mixed material ones that are great for party wear. You can also choose from their collection of designer blouses to go with the sarees. Not just that, Arrabella also has a beautiful collection of skirts and dupattas that you can mix and match with tops from their boutique. A ready made suit at Arrabella starts at INR 600 and goes upto a few thousands. If you are looking for a cotton saree, you can get a simple one for less than INR 1000.