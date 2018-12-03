Paint Or Model Clay: Channel Your Inner Picasso At This Art Studio

You’d think only kids would enrol in such hobby workshops, but at this art studio, you’ll find people of all ages trying their hand at various things. So don’t be surprised if you find someone’s grandfather learning to sketch.

All workshops are conducted by Milind Misal, whose idea to set up the studio was that children and anyone interested would have a space to learn a skill and enjoy creating. So, all you’ve got to do here is create rather than try to perfect your skill.

The studio hosts festive workshops too: modelling Ganesh idols before Ganesh Chaturthi, lantern making workshops around Diwali among others. There’s also an annual summer camp for kids, where at the end of summer, their work is displayed as if at an art gallery.

You can enrol in workshops that run for a few days or a longer term.