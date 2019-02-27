Hop To These Art Galleries In Pune To Admire Local Artists & Others

See life through an artist’s perspective at this art gallery. Nestled in a Koregaon Park lane, the gallery is a humble little space featuring local artists and mostly contemporary work. It’s the perfect launchpad for upcoming artists, looking to showcase their work. And, it’s also worth a visit, if you love seeing the art world’s lesser-known creative minds who’re brilliant but taking a while to get recognised. The gallery is open to public all days of the week from 9am to 7pm.

