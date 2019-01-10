Men, Add Faux Leather To Your Wardrobe From This Store

Want to look cool in a biker leather jacket? A.S. Leather Zone in Camp has everything from jackets, shoes, belts and wallets for men. And, there's a small selection of jackets for women too. Men, you can look cool in for faux leather jackets for INR 5,000. Look like a biker in jackets with racer straps or stick to jackets that'll make you look cool in the winter months. Or slip into shoes. Starting at INR 1,200 grab something from their vast collection of shoes. You can get a range of colours and shades and knock-offs of international brands too. Belts and wallets for men start at INR 350. Pick up chunky buckled belts or stick to something more suave. Women too can shop here for leather jackets. Although the collection is small, starting at INR 4,500 you can add a cool biker jacket to your wardrobe.