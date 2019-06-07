Mamagoto is one of the finest Asian places in Pune, their food variety is so to the pallet that you would know what u want to eat by looking at the menu description. I have their fan for a while now, it's not just food but their service is warm enough. Also what's best is still your food comes which at Mamagoto takes a little while they give you rice crackers which you can keep munching with some nice sauces. What I recommend: 1) Maki Rolls 2) Mamma Ramen bowl 3) Dumplings 4) Cheesy spring rolls (I don't remember the exact name) And, of course, the lovely variety of cocktails.
Asian Food At It's Best!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Bae
