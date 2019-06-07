Asian Food At It's Best!

Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pavillion Mall, 2nd Floor, SF-16, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Mamagoto is one of the finest Asian places in Pune, their food variety is so to the pallet that you would know what u want to eat by looking at the menu description. I have their fan for a while now, it's not just food but their service is warm enough. Also what's best is still your food comes which at Mamagoto takes a little while they give you rice crackers which you can keep munching with some nice sauces. What I recommend: 1) Maki Rolls 2) Mamma Ramen bowl 3) Dumplings 4) Cheesy spring rolls (I don't remember the exact name) And, of course, the lovely variety of cocktails.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

