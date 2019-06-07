Asian Food At It's Best!

Mamagoto is one of the finest Asian places in Pune, their food variety is so to the pallet that you would know what u want to eat by looking at the menu description. I have their fan for a while now, it's not just food but their service is warm enough. Also what's best is still your food comes which at Mamagoto takes a little while they give you rice crackers which you can keep munching with some nice sauces. What I recommend: 1) Maki Rolls 2) Mamma Ramen bowl 3) Dumplings 4) Cheesy spring rolls (I don't remember the exact name) And, of course, the lovely variety of cocktails.