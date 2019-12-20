Fitness Freaks? Enjoy Healthy Food With Amazing Flavours At Nutrizone

Yes. You need to make a lot of sacrifices when you decide to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle. You eat food that's not as tasty as a pizza or burger, making your tongue and taste buds cry out In the memory of those days of junk eating! But it doesn't always have to be like that! Your tongue need not suffer! I repeat, Your tongue need not suffer. Nutrizone cafe, located at Sinhgad Road has made it it's a mission to help out the foodie souls that are in the process of making a healthy lifestyle by providing them with the food that's wholesome, healthy, nutrient-dense and also-effin-lutly delicious! They have a wide range of item to choose from such as different salads, meats, sandwiches, some really good detox drinks and what not! I have personally tried many items from this place but those that got to me were- 1. The Desi Swag Meal: 200g of grilled Masala Paneer/chicken served with grilled veggies and brown rice and a spicy purée. The best combo that packs proteins and fibre, keeping you full for a longer period of times! 2. Spicy and Healthy Meal: Grilled Peri Peri paneer/chicken served with veggies, Brown rice and Peri Peri gravy! Really heavy meal and moderately spicy to be honest! If you're as good at tolerating spiciness as me then you might find it a little mild! 3. ALL THE SALADS!: They have a wide range to choose from and also have DIY! Just grab any salad with a nice detox drink and trust me you'd find your body and soul thank you! Nutrizone is a small space and has a limited small seating area! Though it has both indoor and outdoor seating, the latter is recommended! They have decent prices, but the thing is that. The price that you pay is definitely worth the food so I'd say it's pretty VFM. The staff is attentive, polite and they have pretty prompt service! They accept Mobile(Gpay, PayTM), Cash and Card payment.