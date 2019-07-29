Whether you have a wedding coming up or simply wish to attend a glamorous party, amp up your wardrobe with exclusive ethnic as well as western clothes. Westend Mall in Aundh is a one-stop solution for all your shopping woes. From designer lehengas, sarees, anarkalis to classic LBDs, palazzos and crop tops. Here are our top picks for women's shopping stores in the mall.
Craftsvilla To AND: Women's Brands We Love
Project Eve
Dazzle in the amazing designs from Project Eve, a premium women's clothing store known for its chic apparel and exclusive designs. There are several sections for western, formals, ethnic designs. There are a few signature saree designs from their ethnic functions which have a modern twist to traditional prints. You will also find other high-end labels such as The Label Life, Ritu Kumar, AND, apart from the Project Eve's designs.
AND
Anita Dongre Designs aka AND is a graceful label that has a beautiful collection of dresses, gowns and stylish western wear. Got a party to attend or a corporate meeting to slay? This store is a one-stop destination for crisp, trendy and luxurious designs. You will love the shades, which are mostly on pastel and Eastman palette. If you want to get a glamorous gown or a formal bodycon, you know where to go.
Ray Ethnic
The best thing about this store is that they keep changing their collection every month. Check out the gorgeous printed anarkalis, heavy sarees and readymade silk and cotton garments from Ray Ethnic, an exclusive womenswear store offering tempting discounts. They also have flowy gowns, kurtas which bear traditional hand block prints and handwork.
Ethnicity
If you love procrastinating and haven't been to a boutique or your neighbourhood tailor to get your lehenga designed for the upcoming wedding, worry not. Head to Ethnicity on the first floor and you are sorted. They have beautiful readymade blouses, printed lehenga skirts and crushed dupattas which you can mix and match. They also have sparkly suit sets, blingy sarees and sharara sets for you to choose.
Craftsvilla
We've seen ladies go bonkers at Craftsvilla, your ultimate destination for all things ethnic. Situated on the lower ground floor, you will love this store if you prefer heavy work, intricate handwork and traditional designs. From zari sarees to zardozi lehengas, anarkalis, patialas to designer anarkalis - the collection is awesome and will make you wedding-ready in no time.
