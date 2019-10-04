Authentic Afghani Cuisine At Zaytun Cafe!

This comes to you from Kausargagh. Zaytun is a new restaurant and cafe opened 2 months back. A small cosy cafe that welcomes youngsters, families and children. They have a separate sitting for men only and another space for the family too. They also have cute hut-like spaces with the curtain drawn for a more private meal. The ambience is very bold in red. Let's talk about food. Here is all that was served. Chicken Alfama Hummus with Chicken - Made by Chef from Yemen and cooked in the same style Chicken Cheese Egg Mutabbaq - A perfect choice for tummy full breakfast. Loved the taste of cheese Beef Maharaja - Lookednlike palak paneer but what came out was well cooked soft chunks of beef cooked in Kaju curry. Divine Beef Kheema Fry - If this touches your taste buds, you will forget all the Kheema you have had so far. The garlic flavour n other spices made it taste so yummy Rotex Chicken With Rice Served With Sahava (tomato chilly chutney) - Tomato chutney that I couldn't stop eating. This goes best with Rotex. Whole chicken roasted with skin. So soft so yummy and so well cooked. Served with biryani rice with minimal spices. Which one should I say was my favourite? Well! It's difficult because each cuisine was made with love and served with warm hospitality. Afghani cuisines served which was not only cooked well but was tasty too. I am surely going to visit soon coz the owner said he serves Irani Chai too.