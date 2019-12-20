There is no reason to not visit Mainland China again and again. I am addicted to their lunch buffet. It's super reasonable and super tasty too. They have so many varieties and they serve authentic Chinese. I am a big-time Chinese cuisine fan and this is the reason mainland China is my favourite hot place.
Drop By Mainland China For Their Exclusive Lunch Buffet!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)