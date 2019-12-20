Drop By Mainland China For Their Exclusive Lunch Buffet!

Casual Dining

Mainland China

Amanora Mall, Hadapsar, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Amanora Mall, 2nd Floor, East Block, Mundhwa Road, Hadapsar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

There is no reason to not visit Mainland China again and again. I am addicted to their lunch buffet. It's super reasonable and super tasty too. They have so many varieties and they serve authentic Chinese. I am a big-time Chinese cuisine fan and this is the reason mainland China is my favourite hot place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

