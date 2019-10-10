You Can't Miss Out On Amazing Buttery Parathas At Shreeji

Shreeji Naan & Parathas is a destination for Punjabi food lovers and Paratha lovers as well. I had been there with a friend and just loved the food. They have a casual seating area on the ground floor and have fine dining on the first floor. In the fine dining section, they have a buffet option too. I had a welcome drink, Shikanji. The drink was awesome and refreshing. Loved it. Coming to the review of food: Paav Bomb: A unique dish I had with paav. It had a fusion of paav marinated with gravy and bad cheese as a topping. I loved the dish. A must-try dish of the restaurant. 2.Paav Bhaji and Paneer Paratha Thali: Both the thalis had sliced pieces of Paratha stuffed with Paneer and Pav Bhaji. The thali had moong curry, alu ki sabji and Dahi boondi. The Paneer Paratha Thali was a sheer love. The paneer was stuffed nicely and flavours were nice. 3.Desserts: Gulab Jamun was mouth-watering. It was soft and fresh. The taste was also nice. The moong dal halwa served had a perfect combination of ghee and sugar. And the last was Punjabi Lassi. A full glass of Punjabi was a bliss. Loved it. The hospitality was nice. The ambience is casual but the food quality is great. It is a pure veg restaurant and a delight for veg lovers indeed.