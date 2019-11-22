Assal Puneri: 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Veg Thalis In Pune

We know that a trip to Katraj is too far, but its worth all the hassle for this delicious thali. A meat shop turned to a restaurant, this thali gets cooked entirely in their family kitchen on the traditional wood fire chulhas. Even their chapatis and bakris are made on this, making them so appetising. Their unlimited veg thali costing INR 300, consists of two types of suki bhaji, one patal bhaji and varan with indrayani rice. You can choose between a chapati or a bhakri. They also have dahi wati made by them, kurdai, papad, koshimbir and solkadi. Do have their paneer pakoda and sweet, hot and crispy jalebis that come with the thali.