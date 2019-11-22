With crazy themes and restaurants serving international cuisines mushrooming in Pune, there are still hidden gems serving food from the state. You can taste the 'assal Puneri' or authentic Maharashtrian food at several dining halls across the city. Here are 5 restaurants to hop to for a delicious Maharashtrian thali:
Assal Puneri: 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Veg Thalis In Pune
Durvankur Dining Hall
If you’re craving typical Marathi food, head to Durvankur dining hall in Sadashiv Peth. Popular among Punekars, they have three different menus for weekdays, weekends and Ganesh Chaturthi. A standard thali will have three veggies, kadhi, dal rice, dal khichdi, chapati, bhakri, thalipeeth, dahi wada, papad, cucumber salad and two sweets. On Sundays, the thali has puri and chapati, masala rice, dhokla, bhaji, three veggies, dahi wada, papad, salad and two sweets. The thali is for INR 300 but you can get an additional INR 20 discount if you finish the thali without wasting anything.
Krishna Dining Hall
A simple restaurant that represents the essence of food they serve, the authentic Maharashtrian delicacies at Krishna Dining are loved by one and all. Located on Law College Road, it serves unlimited thali for INR 350. The best part is that they change their menu twice a day, keeping the taste constant. The thali comes with one sprouts veggie, one dry vegetable and two gravies. With dal and rice, they also serve either pulav or khichdi. The thali also comes with freshly churned buttermilk, sweet dish and their speciality, the pancharatna raita made from cauliflower, peas, beans, and a few nuts. You can also choose from thalipeeth, chapati or puri.
Asha Dining Hall
One of the oldest dining places in Pune, Asha Dining Hall is on Apte Road is known for its healthy and homely food. The place serves lunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and dinner from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm. The thali that costs around INR 150 consists of three veggies, three chapatis, dry potato sabzi, pulses, sweet dal with rice, curd, pickle, rasam and papad. Sabzis are served according to the season, including green leafy vegetables, making the food very nutritious. They also serve their special upwas thali during the month of Shravan.
Shreyas Thali
One of the city’s legendary restaurants, this place on Apte road serves meals reminding one of mom-cooked food. Priced at INR 270, the thali has one dry sabzi, which can be any from katri batata, gobi batata, bhendi masala or a combination of everything. There is a gravy based veggie, made of bharli wangi, methi patal, palak patal and tomato rassa. There is a pulse veggie of their moong, matki, birdi or peas. Of course it will have amti, solkadi, two kinds of farsan, spicy veg curry and salad. The side dishes comprise of thalipeeth or chapati or palak puri or masala puri with masala bhaat, plain dal, buttermilk, papad, pickle and chutney. Also try their upwas thali for the same price.
Ahilyadevi Thali
We know that a trip to Katraj is too far, but its worth all the hassle for this delicious thali. A meat shop turned to a restaurant, this thali gets cooked entirely in their family kitchen on the traditional wood fire chulhas. Even their chapatis and bakris are made on this, making them so appetising. Their unlimited veg thali costing INR 300, consists of two types of suki bhaji, one patal bhaji and varan with indrayani rice. You can choose between a chapati or a bhakri. They also have dahi wati made by them, kurdai, papad, koshimbir and solkadi. Do have their paneer pakoda and sweet, hot and crispy jalebis that come with the thali.
