Looking For A Place To Chill & Relax? Head To Planet 9 Bistro

Planet 9 Bistro is the new buzz in town for its ambience and food. The restaurant is based on the theme - Sand, Water, and Sky. Each theme has its own specialty. Water theme - Here, you sit in an area with dining tables submerged in water so also your foot. This area is the best one to chill and relax. Sand: Here there are bean bags to sit and chill. There is a big screen around for entertainment and also a dance floor which has DJ too. Sky: The area has a rooftop ambience with a nice seating capacity for groups. Seating arrangement with cushions to relax and have food. I had welcome drinks, both cocktail, and mocktail. Both were just refreshing and amazing. The soups served were also yummy. Loved the Shahi Palak Shorba Soup. Now coming to the food review : Starters: 1) rajma ki galout 2) basil infused mushroom tikka 3) gin mutton skewers 4) kasundi marinated fish chunks 5) Veg Crispy 6) Dragon Chicken In love with the mutton skewers. The basil-infused mushroom tikka was also nice. The Veg Crispy contained corn and tasted really nice. Starters were just drooling. Biriyani: The Multani Veg biryani served was true bliss. The rice was cooked well and the flavour was really nice. Chicken biriyani was also good. I could not resist me from tasting its main course. We had : 👉Patiala de Vegetables 👉Meljhol sabji 👉Peshawari Bhuna Ghost 👉Chicken Changezi The Chicken Changezi was just wow. It took my heart away. Loved other main courses too. The dessert section was a cherry on the top of the cake 1) Orielicious bola hai 2) Banoffee Pie 3) Dead roll Dead roll looked like bakharwadi and tasted really well. The chocolate content in it complimented it really well. Banoffee Pie had coconut content in it and tasted awesome. Planet 9 stands on the concept of Come, Sit and Chill A new place of alert in the town which had unique ambience and scrumptious food Would surely love to visit it several times with my gang