Biryani For Lunch? Order From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen Now!

Now biryani is something everyone likes. And I being a biryani lover, is always looking for places which can deliver scrumptious biryani and my search is justified here at B BOX. They serve amazing quality of biryani, the taste is exactly how it should and that too for affordable and reasonable pricing. The quantity is good enough to satisfy two people. I loved the chicken Tikka biryani and the Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. The packing is well made to avoid any spill. You need to give it a try and have some unforgettable experience of heavenly biryani.