Baan Tao - The Authentic Japanese Restaurant

Of the few cuisines that have been able to make its mark across the world, Japan strongly holds a fort of its own. From Sushi to Ramen and Udon to many Tempuras, it has won many hearts across cultures. Holding the spirit and density of the rich Japanese cuisine in the city of Pune is the infamous Baan Tao. With a lip-smacking Japanese A-la-Carte and buffet, it would suffice your curiosity and hunger for authentic Japanese food. The ambience is calming and gives out a rich feel. Service is top-notch. A few must try on their menu is their Edamame dumplings, their countless sushi varieties and of course Ramen with a combination of your choice. What more, if you want to taste a little bit of most of their spread, I suggest the buffet (call for timings) and if you know your dish, always go for the A la carte menu. Yes, Baan Tao is not your average eatery and is very upscale, hence expensive. I, however, assure you you would get what you pay for especially if you are looking for traditional authentic Japanese food. So, what are you waiting for? Visit today! P.S. You have to try their 7-star desserts! It is extraordinary!