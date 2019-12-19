Practice & Become A Pro At This Badminton Court For As Low As INR 350

Shuttle Masters is Pune’s largest badminton complex. It has multiple courts for you to practice at and you can turn into a pro in no time. If you already know how to play, simply pick up your racket and call your opponent for a match.



You can book a court on an hourly basis. For INR 350 you could play for an hour, although you do have to inform in advance if you’re planning to extend your hours. The complex has four badminton courts that are pretty large. If you’ve got a squad, you definitely should aim to play a game of doubles.

If you’re new to the game, get coached. Opt for a weekday class (thrice a week) or a weekend class for INR 2,500 per month. Kids too can learn for INR 2200 per month, starting at the age of six.