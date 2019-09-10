Ladies, This Store In Sadashiv Peth Is A Bag Heaven

Your hunt for cool all-purpose bags ends at BAE in Sadashiv Peth. The store is literally a one-stop-shop for totes, slings, jholas and much more. The best part is most of it is really affordable. Located near Pawan Maruti Chowk, this store is pretty evident to anyone. Majorly dealing in women's bags, you will find bags for travel, for office, laptops, party, for almost everything. They also have a bunch of bags made by hand that have an ethnic feel to them. Their clutches start from INR 350 including bags with a detachable sling. Some of these clutches wear also really elaborate and you can pair them with a nice party dress. These elaborate ones start at INR 800. If you are not really a clutch person, you will find simple wallets in various colours. These wallets can hold numerous cards and even a key. They were priced at INR 200. If you are looking for laptop bags, they have some plain and extremely professional-looking laptop bags and a few with cool prints. These laptop bags start at INR 1000. They also have handbags for all occasions and in various sizes starting at INR 300. They also have make-up pouches that are plain or with bling. We also found some cute headphone pouches as well. There were also a few pieces in trolley bags with them.