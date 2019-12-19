Unlimited Thali & Casatta Ice Cream: Head To This Restaurant Right Away

Casual Dining

Aaoji Khhaoji - The Veg Bar

Hinjewadi, Pune
Survey 20/6/3, Ground Floor, Behind Reliance Digital, Main Road, Hinjawadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Name itself says this place, Aaoji Khaoji welcomes you to eat as much as you can because you won't let go this Bahubali thali in Pune, Hinjewadi. Famous for this giant thali which has around 20 varieties of dishes in a thali and makes one try this gigantic thali with the competition. You can also try other dishes as well like desserts Casatta ice cream which is quite stomach filling. So Guys, enjoy your weekend with this Bahubhali thali.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

Aaoji Khhaoji

Khadki, Pune
4.0

Shop 31, Raghukulnagari, Opp. Patil Complex, Ambedkar Chowk, Bopodi, Khadki, Pune

AaoJi KhhaoJi

Shivajinagar, Pune
3.9

Laxmi Sadan, 1263, Opp. Sai Service Petrol Pump, JM Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Aaoji Khhaoji

Camp, Pune

Renaissence Building, 2nd Floor, Next To Rosary School, Moledina Road, Camp, Pune

