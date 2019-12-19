Unlimited Thali & Casatta Ice Cream: Head To This Restaurant Right Away

Name itself says this place, Aaoji Khaoji welcomes you to eat as much as you can because you won't let go this Bahubali thali in Pune, Hinjewadi. Famous for this giant thali which has around 20 varieties of dishes in a thali and makes one try this gigantic thali with the competition. You can also try other dishes as well like desserts Casatta ice cream which is quite stomach filling. So Guys, enjoy your weekend with this Bahubhali thali.