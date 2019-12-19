Get A Bali Vibe From These Bamboo Cottages At This Resort In Panshet

This monsoon, make the most of the weather and camp with fireflies or enjoy a romantic candlelight meal with bae at this bamboo resort in Panshet. Call up Bamboo and Bricks - A Blissful Resort and they shall arrange for all these facilities. When you check in, you get to enjoy a stay in the bamboo cottages and tents, while enjoying the beautiful green surroundings.

You will feel transported to Bali as they have followed a similar structure for these bamboo resorts. The bamboo used is specially imported from Bali as well. The resort is eco-friendly and will come as a breath of fresh air. From bird-watching to enjoying wildlife, you can do it all here.

A staycation here is blissful too. Enjoy local food and play indoor games as they have a pool table, carrom board, foosball table, etc. Their kitchen dishes out yummy delights and we are sure you would want to bring your loved ones here.