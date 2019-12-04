From Amazing Cocktails To Yum Desserts, Barbacoa Is Worth Every Penny!

Barbacoa Restolounge is located in Bavdhan area. They have a different area for seating. You can either choose to sit in the front or at the backside, they also have rooftop area. They a big screen at the rooftop area. In the evening they mostly play cricket matches on-screen so cricket Lovers simply can enjoy it on the big screen. I have visited this place recently and one more part they are renewing. The place is very good for a big crowd and a big friend group can chill here. In the night, the view is awesome here because of the big screen and music. We have served below mocktails here: 1. Mickey Mouse: It was very orangy and sweet. I liked the taste. 2.Mojito: A very cold and perfect mojito flavours. * Cheese boll: Cheese boll was crunchy outside and it should have had more cheese inside but overall good to taste. * Barbeque Chicken: The taste was very amazing and the sauce served here was very tasty. The taste was a little smoky. * Veg Handi: Normally I don't like veg curry, but here and I became a fan of it. It was served with little spicy masala, green mix vegetables. The masala taste is very familiar like home masala taste. Recommend dish * Chicken Masala Curry: The spicy chicken Cooked with masala gravy.vThe perfect chicken masala curry you can have with roti. Recommend here. Lastly, we ended with dessert. * Brownie Sizzler: Hot Brownie served with hot chocolate sauce and vanilla icecream. Amazing to have it. It was a great experience at retro lounge. Do visit if you want to have a good dinner or lunch at Bavdhan area.