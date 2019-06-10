In the mood to let your hair down after a long week or simply want to let off some steam? Pune is known to be a great nightlife destination and thanks to these bars, partying is always such a blast for the ladies thanks to their offers on booze. Here is a list of the top bars that offer free drinks to the ladies in Pune. Next time you’re in the mood to party, you know where to head to with your girls.
Head To These Bars With Your Gang Of Girls For Free Drinks
Mi-A-Mi
Free alcohol for the ladies every Wednesday! Head over with your girls on a Wednesday night to enjoy free entry and free alcohol while you party the night away. They have some insane gigs and their dance floor is one of our favourites in the city. This one comes highly recommended for those times when you feel like dressing up uber fancy.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Oak Lounge
Every Wednesday, this swanky club celebrates Ladies Night with unlimited cocktails on offer for the ladies, absolutely free of cost! This expansive place starts filling up post-midnight and the party goes on till the wee hours of the morning. The Ladies Night here starts by 9pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Effingut Brewerkz
Every Wednesday night, this brewery's Koregaon Park outlet turns into a huge party as women flock down to enjoy the offers on the brews. With three brews on the house and Bollywood music blasting from the speakers, this place is a good idea for that long overdue mid-week madness with your girls.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Thikana
If you’re looking to unwind with a good party in Hinjewadi, head to Thikana to enjoy great offers at the Ladies Night every Wednesday. Here, you’re offered complimentary cosmopolitans and gimlets throughout the night every Wednesday.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
1 Lounge
Every Wednesday night is a treat for the ladies as they get the chance to enjoy free drinks that include cocktails, vodka, rum, whisky and even gin! The entry shuts at 11:30pm, so you might want to arrive early to put your free coupons to use.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
R-ADDA
If you’re staying in and around Shivajinagar, this club is a good option if you wish to enjoy good party deals for the girls. Every Wednesday, the club offers free (and unlimited) sangrias and margaritas to women.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Local Gastrobar
They offer Ladies Night on a Tuesday, which is great because we need that drink after a heavy Monday, right? Head to this bar in Mundhwa to enjoy free cocktails and drinks from 8pm until midnight.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Cuba Libre
Every Wednesday night is Ladies Night at this bar in Seasons Mall. Head over with your girls to enjoy free entry and free drinks from 8pm until midnight.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Penthouze
Dress up fancy and head to this rooftop lounge in Koregaon park to enjoy Ladies Night every Wednesday. The ladies are allowed free entry, and can enjoy free wine and sangrias upto 11pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
