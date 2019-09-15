Pack Your Bags & Book A Stay At These 5 Cozy BnBs For Winter

Traveling alone or with company? Staying at a hotel is old school! Even though you get all your high-tech amenities at hotel, it hardly feels like home if you are visiting a city for a long time. Thanks to the evolving age, almost every city now has beautiful and comfortable bed and breakfast options where in you can rent out your own place for the days you are in the city. As Koregaon Park is the heart of the city, here is a list of cozy bed and breakfasts in the area:
Sylvester's Place
Located in Lane C in Koregaon park, This studio is perfect for a traveling couple or even a solo traveler. The studio is owner by a very sweet man name Sylvester who has maintained this one bedroom studio apartment pretty well. The space is equipped with a kitchen, laundry and has an air-conditioner as well. The space also comes with a quaint little balcony where you can enjoy your morning tea or evening drinks! A stay here for a night would cost you around INR 2,000 depending on the season you are visiting. On request, you can even order in breakfast if you don't want to cook your own.
- Room Rent: ₹ 2200
Ambar's Place
If you are in town with family or a big group of people, then this apartment is perfect for you. This 3 BHK is located near the Osho Ashram, and has many cool bars and restaurants at walking distance. The house comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, WiFi and air conditioning in every room and all three rooms can accommodate up to two people. The place has two balconies where you can sit and enjoy the greenery outside. A night's stay at this apartment will cost your around INR 3,200 depending on the proximity of the booking.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6000
The Brighten Fourth Star Suite
Now if you are looking for a hotel that makes you feel like a bed and breakfast then this hotel is your pick! This four star hotel offers rooms on long term basis for travelers staying in town for a long time. It is located at the heart of Koregaon Park which makes it closer to a lot of bars and restaurants. The hotel also offers complimentary breakfast with each room and each room can accommodate up to 2 people. As this hotel has many suites, you also get a kitchen in your room if you don't want to step out for breakfast. It will cost you approximately INR 3,075 for a night's stay at this hotel.
- Room Rent: ₹ 2242
Arwa's Place
Who doesn't love a well-done apartment? Arwa's cozy 1 BHK in Koregaon park is designed to make you feel at home. This house comes with subtle coloured walls, a fully-equipped kitchen and air conditioning and can accommodate up to four guests. The best part? The apartment comes with a terrace as big as the apartment itself. Unwind, relax and take all the greenery in while enjoying your breakfast or dinner at this terrace and we promise you won't be disappointed. A night's stay here would cost you around INR 3,000.
- Room Rent: ₹ 3000
Prash's Place
Looking for a home away from home with your family? This luxurious garden apartment will surely make you happy. Located very close to the Osho Ashram, this 3 BHK apartment comes with beautiful decor and a lavish outdoor garden to unwind. You can come with your family and that includes pets too! Yes, they are a pet-friendly bed and breakfast. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning and the living room opens up to the garden. With an additional charge you can order for customised breakfast on request. A night's stay at this Bed and Breakfast will cost you around INR 9,800 for six people.
- Room Rent: ₹ 7499
