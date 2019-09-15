Pack Your Bags & Book A Stay At These 5 Cozy BnBs For Winter

Now if you are looking for a hotel that makes you feel like a bed and breakfast then this hotel is your pick! This four star hotel offers rooms on long term basis for travelers staying in town for a long time. It is located at the heart of Koregaon Park which makes it closer to a lot of bars and restaurants. The hotel also offers complimentary breakfast with each room and each room can accommodate up to 2 people. As this hotel has many suites, you also get a kitchen in your room if you don't want to step out for breakfast. It will cost you approximately INR 3,075 for a night's stay at this hotel.