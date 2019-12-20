This Family Home Near Mulshi Will Make Your Weekends More Exciting

What better way to spend a weekend than amidst nature? If you are someone who likes to wake up to a pristine views, tucked in the middle of hills then this family home will definitely excite you. Belleza Nature Cove is a home-stay located near Mulshi that overlooks the beautiful Pawana Dam. Belleza is a Spanish word that means beauty and the name of this bungalow couldn't have been more apt.

This bungalow is a one and half our drive from Pune and has a lot to offer. It is equipped with 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a big living room and a kitchen. The place is most ideal for groups of 16-20 people. But if you are looking to accommodate a larger group, Belleza has the capacity to house up to 40 people who can be accommodated in the living room and bedrooms with extra mattresses.

Now if you are out in the nature, you obviously will be tempted to try out some activities. Belleza makes arrangement for you to go cycling, off-roading, hiking and trekking. They also have many other options in indoor and outdoor games that you can enjoy with your friends or family.