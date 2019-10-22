End of the month woes don’t have to mean an end to partying, thanks to these affordable bars. If you’re in and around the neighbourhood of Hadapsar, here are some affordable bars that you can party at, without burning a hole in your pocket.
Party On A Budget: 5 Bars In Magarpatta That'll Save Your Moolah
Altitude
This rooftop restaurant has a lovely ambiance that allows you to enjoy the weather all throughout the year clubbed with great food coupled with good deals on alcohol make this a preferred choice of nightlife destination for those who’re looking to party on a budget. A pint of beer at this bar would cost you around INR 150.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Cuba Libre
This lounge is one of the top favourites in the neighbourhood, thanks to the commercial DJ nights and throwaway deals on alcohol. If you’re up for a weekend rager but don’t wish to spend much, a night of drinking and dancing at Cuba Libre comes highly recommended. If you can grab one of their deals then a meal for two at this bar will cost you less than INR 1000.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Fly High
Commercial music, a dance floor and loads and loads of alcohol make this a popular nightlife destination in the neighbourhood all throughout the week. If you’re in the mood to celebrate with a lot of booze, we suggest heading to Fly High for some of the cheapest alcohol deals in the neighbourhood.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Agent Jacks’
With throwaway deals that are quite unlike those we’re usually used to, this bar proves to be one big party at any given time of the week! Prices of booze here depend on the demand of the particular drink, so we suggest you stock up on your next visit and get set for a night of drunken debauchery at this budget bar in Hadapsar.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
BMG Unplugged
Super potent cocktails that don’t cost a bomb made us fall in love with this super fun bar in Amanora Mall, and their food and hospitality win them brownie points. This is a great bar to head to if you wish to enjoy a night out with your bunch of crazies. It will cost you around INR 1000 for two people including food and alcohol.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
