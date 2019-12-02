After a long time, I had such a flavourful biryani. I am a biryani lover but it is really hard to find the taste which you expect. I ordered their ghee chicken biryani and it was lip-smackingly delicious. Long rice grains cooked to perfection, the aroma of ghee made me drool and the best part was masala and tender chicken pieces. I am ordering again for sure. It was reasonable as compared to other biryani outlets and the packaging was 10 on 10 from my side. Neat and clean
Love For Biryani? Order From This Biryani House Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
