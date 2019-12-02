Love For Biryani? Order From This Biryani House Now!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

B Box

Balewadi, Pune
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1-B, Opp. Primary School, Balewadi, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

After a long time, I had such a flavourful biryani. I am a biryani lover but it is really hard to find the taste which you expect. I ordered their ghee chicken biryani and it was lip-smackingly delicious. Long rice grains cooked to perfection, the aroma of ghee made me drool and the best part was masala and tender chicken pieces. I am ordering again for sure. It was reasonable as compared to other biryani outlets and the packaging was 10 on 10 from my side. Neat and clean

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

