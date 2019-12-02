Love For Biryani? Order From This Biryani House Now!

After a long time, I had such a flavourful biryani. I am a biryani lover but it is really hard to find the taste which you expect. I ordered their ghee chicken biryani and it was lip-smackingly delicious. Long rice grains cooked to perfection, the aroma of ghee made me drool and the best part was masala and tender chicken pieces. I am ordering again for sure. It was reasonable as compared to other biryani outlets and the packaging was 10 on 10 from my side. Neat and clean