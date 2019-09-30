Koregaon Park has been a shopaholic’s paradise since the early 2000s when boutiques started springing up in the leafy green lanes of this posh neighbourhood. Today, Koregaon Park is synonymous with boutiques and high fashion stores. We picked our favourites where we love to shop for our casual and party wear from. Best part? It’s all super affordable.
7 Boutiques In Koregaon Park That Will Give You Major Shopping Goals
Cupid
This store has been a favourite for casual wear since quite some time now, and we love the colourful, trendy designs they stock. The collection here is super affordable starting at INR 600 for dresses and it’s our go-to store when we’re looking for a wardrobe change, a dress for the office party, or are simply in the need for some retail therapy.
- Upwards: ₹ 350
Chica
One of the oldest stores in this neighbourhood, Chica has won a set of loyalists over the years who swear by the trendy collection of party wear. We personally love the chic, bold, unique designs. Their collection of skirts start at INR 500 and is one of our favourites.
Busy Bee
Retro-chic dresses and flowy gowns to crop tops and graphic tees, this store has everything. We love the service here, and the fact that they help us put together an outfit in its entirety wins them brownie points. If you have a quirky sense of style, this store is for you! You can find great tunics and cold shoulder tops here for just INR 400.
I Love Kapda
If you’re looking for evening gowns, this is where you need to head to! From dreamy gowns to elegant cocktail gowns, this store has everything! We also almost always end up buying something from their budget racks (they stock dresses under INR 500!)
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Posh Pink
This store is fairly new in the neighbourhood, and looks like a dream. With brightly lit, pink interiors and mannequins dressed in the swankiest of trends, this store is definitely a shopping experience to tick off your list when you’re looking for that uber chic wardrobe full of quirky prints, colours and loads of oomph.
Anokhi
Looking for Indian wear? This boutique has some of the best, most fresh collection of Indian wear you’ll come across in the city. While the casual outfits here are decently priced, their collection is mostly priced on the higher side. This is a perfect shopping destination for those who’re looking for those who’re looking for a smart, trendy and comfortable Indian wardrobe for work, or even celebrations. We love their collection of ikat midi dresses for INR 1,200 onwards.
Potion
One of the oldest boutiques on North Main Road in Koregaon Park, this too has been a favourite with regulars looking for affordable party wear and trendy casual wear. We particularly love their collection of casual day dresses. You can shop here for less than INR 1,000.
Comments (0)