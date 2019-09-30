7 Boutiques In Koregaon Park That Will Give You Major Shopping Goals

Looking for Indian wear? This boutique has some of the best, most fresh collection of Indian wear you’ll come across in the city. While the casual outfits here are decently priced, their collection is mostly priced on the higher side. This is a perfect shopping destination for those who’re looking for those who’re looking for a smart, trendy and comfortable Indian wardrobe for work, or even celebrations. We love their collection of ikat midi dresses for INR 1,200 onwards.