Baner has in the recent years seen a boom in the number of restaurants, cafes and pubs. This beautiful, green neighbourhood of Pune has slowly gained status as another hotspot for food, drinks and parties in the city. Looking for breakfast here? These restaurants will ensure you kickstart your day on the right note! Here are the best restaurants for breakfast in Baner.
Brekkie Time: 10 Spots For The Most Important Meal Of The Day In Baner
The Flour Works
This cozy café is perfect for those planning a breakfast date! Head here to enjoy sandwiches, hot chocolate, eggs, muffins, the works! They also offer a healthy menu for breakfasts!
Price for two: INR 1,300
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Pagdandi Books Chai Café
If you’re planning a late breakfast, head over to Pagdandi Books Chai Ccafe which opens its doors at 10:30am every morning. Settle in at your favourite corner with a book, comfort food, and chai! We personally are huge fans of the bun maska chai- books combo here.
Price for two: INR 250
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Anna Idli
Head over to enjoy some of the best south Indian food in the neighbourhood! We hear that the Mysore masala dosa, medu vada and filter coffee breakfasts here are favourites of the patrons!
Price for two: INR 400
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Idlicious
For pocket friendly south Indian breakfast head to this breakfast joint in Baner. Quick service, great food and a simple ambiance make for a quick breakfast stop in the neighbourhood.
Price for two: INR 250
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Monk’s and Blues
This pet friendly café in Baner is another breakfast favourite for those who like to indulge in the first meal of the day. Order from a menu of eggs, sandwiches, teas & coffees. You can stop by for a breakfast date, a meeting or even a casual meal all by yourself.
Price for two: INR 1,200
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Masti Misal
This small breakfast joint provides a simple, no-frills ambiance and some of the best misal in the neighbourhood. The misal here is not only super delish, but also pocket friendly! They even offer breakfast combo meals.
Price for two: INR 150
Tea Villa Café
This is another breakfast joint in Baner that is popular amongst those who’re looking for a venue for a breakfast meeting or a casual breakfast date. Choose from a menu of waffles, sandwiches, and a wide range of teas. If you’re a tea lover, this place should definitely be on your list.
Price for two: INR 1,000
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Dadu’s Sweet Emporio
To enjoy a filling meal of North Indian comfort food like chole bhature, puri bhaji, chaat, parathas, etc, head over to Dadu’s Sweet Emporio! Families love this breakfast spot in the neighbourhood, and recommend it as for weekend breakfasts.
Price for two: INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Caffa
This quick service café is a tiny space that provides for a quick, cosy breakfast experience in Baner. Head over to enjoy a meal by yourself, or a quick breakfast date with a loved one. The menu offers burgers, sandwiches, eggs and toast to the early risers.
Price for two: INR 700
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Giridhar
Head to this breakfast joint to enjoy a simple, quick breakfast of upma, poha, vada, sheera and chai. What we love best is the quick service and the pocket friendly prices. This is a quick pit-stop on your way to work.
Price for two: INR 400
- Price for two: ₹ 400
