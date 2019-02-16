We known the pain that the end of the month always brings. This time, don't let the light weight of your pocket affect your stomach. No matter how much you have in your account, you can always eat at these budget friendly restaurants in Pune.
End Of The Month Getting To You? Here Are Top Budget Restaurants In Pune
Cafe Yezdan
Heading early to work? Stop by at Cafe Yazdan and have a full-filling breakfast. The age-old restaurant has been serving its fluffy omelettes, kadak-chai, cream rolls and much more to Punekars for a very long time. On an average, a meal for two over here will cost you INR 250.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Marz-O-Rin
Known as one of the legendary restaurants in Pune, Marz-O-Rin is a generation favourite restaurant. Their delicious sandwiches, burgers, pastas, and other dishes are something that people swear by. They have also introduced a bunch of healthy eats to their menu. The prices here start at a humble INR 30.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bedi's Naan House
Take a bite of some delicious naan at Bedi’s Naan House. Spread across three different locations, this restaurant has become a favourite among Punekars not just because of its food but also because of its pocket-friendliness. A meal for two over here starts from as cheap as INR 400.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Jalebi Junction
As the name suggests, Jalebi Junction is known for their hot and crispy jalebis. It’s a personal favourite amongst our team for our midday hunger pangs. We love their parathas which start at INR 90, and their thalis which are more than sufficient for one person and start at INR 120.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Asha Dining Hall
Who hasn’t heard of Asha Dining Hall? It’s that one ray of ‘Asha’ that everyone has during a month's end.This restaurant serves a different and full-filling thali every day and is priced at INR 150 per person.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Teri Rajput Dairy
Located on North Main Road of Koregaon Park, Teri Rajput Dairy is a simple restaurant that serves some really delicious food. You have got to try their chola-bhaturas, parathas, thaalis and without a doubt - lassi. You can eat your fills on an average price of INR 100 per person.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Tamil Nadu Mess
A favourite among the forever broke student crowd of Viman Nagar, Tamil Nadu Mess is home for all things South Indian. You must have their thalis which come with a heap of rice, couple of rotis, sabzi, a dal and Andhra-style pickle. If not lunch /dinner, you can also munch on their snacks.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Vohuman Cafe
Start your day on a delicious note with omelettes from Vohuman near Ruby Hall Clinic on DP Road. Known for their delicious omelettes, they also serve toasts which are laid heavily with butter. You also cannot miss their kadak chai. You can eat a heavy breakfast over here for an average cost of INR 100 per person.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Chopsticks Spice Malabar
Fulfil your hunger pangs with delicious food from Chopsticks Spice Malabar. Known for their authentic South Indian food (majorly Mallu food) this place is also known for their street-style Chinese food. A meal for two would cost you INR 500 on an average.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Yeti and The Monk
Explore East Asian flavours, on a budget at Yeti And The Monk in Khadki. They offer delicacies spreading across Tibetan, Vietnamese, Bhutanese and other cuisines. On an average, a meal for two over here will cost you INR 500.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
