Dip Your Naan Into The Creamiest Of Butter Chicken From These Pune Restaurants

Kwality Restaurant in Camp has set the bar high for many reasons – it was the first air-conditioned restaurant in Pune, the first to get a liquor license, and also frequented by some of Bollywood’s best. The restaurant opened in 1956, which makes it just over six decades old, now. If you’ve ever eaten butter chicken or a steaming hot paratha here, you know what we’re talking about. Their signature butter chicken gravy for INR 329 is high on taste, richness and presentation.

