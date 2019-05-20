Who doesn't love a kadai or bowl full of butter chicken? We sampled the popular dish at iconic restaurants in Pune that are known to serve the yummiest butter chicken. Punekars, dip your naan in the heavenly gravy and keep eating this iconic North Indian dish.
Dip Your Naan Into The Creamiest Of Butter Chicken From These Pune Restaurants
Kwality Restaurant
Kwality Restaurant in Camp has set the bar high for many reasons – it was the first air-conditioned restaurant in Pune, the first to get a liquor license, and also frequented by some of Bollywood’s best. The restaurant opened in 1956, which makes it just over six decades old, now. If you’ve ever eaten butter chicken or a steaming hot paratha here, you know what we’re talking about. Their signature butter chicken gravy for INR 329 is high on taste, richness and presentation.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Tawa Street
Tawa Street in Viman Nagar is one of the best places in Pune for North Indian and Awadhi Cuisine. Go here if you are also sick and tired of having tasteless butter chicken and get the feel of what this iconic dish exactly tastes like. Their Dilli ka butter chicken costs just INR 190 and we suggest you go for the hot naans.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Delhi Kitchen
Situated near Kotbagi Hospital in Aundh, Delhi Kitchen is one of the authentic North Indian restaurants. Known for their Punjabi dishes, especially butter chicken, this place serves yummy as well as affordable food. They serve their main course in three quantities: quarter, half plate and full plate. At INR 215 for a quarter plate, you can enjoy a hearty butter chicken meal with their cheese garlic naan.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Urban Foundry
If you like your butter chicken orange, thick and slightly sweet, you must order The Urban Foundry's chooza makhanwala combo for INR 395. It comprises a big bowl of butter chicken with a serving of two rotis/one naan or rice and a portion of salad. This meal is perfect if you wish to grab a quick lunch, which is tasty and not so heavy.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
George
Say butter chicken, and George Restaurant in Camp comes to mind. This iconic restaurant is known for many of its delicacies of which butter chicken is our favourite. Starting at INR 300, you have the option to choose between boneless chicken gravy and chicken with bones.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
1000 Oaks
The serve this dish by the name murgh makhanwala. If you like your gravy to be mustard and a mix of sweet and spice, you must visit 1000 Oaks in Camp. Try their butter naan and khubani ka meetha along with the gravy to make your dining experience extra special.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
