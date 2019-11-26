Unwind, Eat Or Caffeine Up At The Best Cafes In Kalyani Nagar

Kalyani Nagar has always been a favourite amongst those looking to buy residential property in Pune. But there’s more to this friendly neighbourhood than palatial homes and studio apartments. Drive around the neighbourhood and you won’t be surprised to find quaint cafes hidden amongst the greenery. We love everything that this neighbourhood has to offer, and here are some of the top favourite cafes that we like to frequent.
Café Paashh
This gorgeous café looks like a wellness resort. A tranquil, quiet and green ambiance and minimalistic décor make this a hot favourite amongst those looking to unwind over healthy food. We recommend heading over for date night, breakfast, or even brunch with the girls. Also, the Instagram-friendly décor wins this place brownie points. You can also book the space for private events. They also have a sustainable fashion label store inside the café premises. A meal for two here will set you back INR 1500.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Café Columbia
A favourite hangout joint since years, Cafe Columbia is a cute watering hole that's practically a comfort zone for many in the neighbourhood. You’ll see the café almost always buzzing with a friendly, hip crowd, some catching up over beers while some preferring to spend some time alone with their books and coffee. They even have board games to keep you entertained too. A meal for two here costs INR 1,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Le Flamington
One of the best cafes in Pune, Le Flamington is for all those who take their love for chocolate seriously. Head over to this café in Kalyani Nagar to indulge in hot chocolate, bonbons and entremets that you won’t find elsewhere in the city. This café also makes for a great place for meetings, lunch dates, and even coffee runs.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Flour Works
This café is easily one of the most popular cafes in Kalyani Nagar, and has a loyal following of patrons who swear by the sandwiches, pastas and hot chocolate. Perfect for a breakfast date, a lunch meeting or even a dinner for two, this café comes highly recommended for those who love unwinding over good food. This café is also pet-friendly.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
