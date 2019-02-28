What’s an ideal cake? Something that’s moist and has the right balance of cake and frosting. Whether you want something fruity or loaded with chocolate. These cake shops in Pune bake cakes that you’ll want a bite of whether there’s something to celebrate or not.
Have Your Cake & Eat It Too: 10 Best Cake Shops In Pune To Indulge At
Cake Dior
The handcrafted cakes from this bakery in Koregaon Park are a pretty sight, but also extremely delicious. Gorgeous customised cakes in varied hues and designs, sit on the racks of the walls, while cute cupcakes and cheesecakes are placed in proper lines on the counter at the far end of the shop.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
BakeLove
Located at Crossword in Aundh, Chef Malika Khanna’s cafe and dessert space has several American cakes, pastries and more. From tiered cakes to lusciously frosted cupcakes, chewy chocolate-chip cookies to lemon meringue bars, gem-studded blondies, and tea-cakes. The cakes aren’t exactly conventional. German chocolate cake (which tastes like a Bounty bar), Boston cream pie, carrot cake, Snicker bar muddle, pumpkin spice cake, and banana-Nutella cake are some of the cakes that you definitely must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Indulgence
The small cake shop in Koregaon park is where you must go if you love cheesecakes. Chooses from lemon, strawberry, mango, blueberry and more. And, the place has a few cream cakes in flavours including walnut, chocolate mousse, mocha mousse and a double chocolate mousse. Sounds yum, right?
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Delish
Located in Wakad, this unassuming bakery is where you’ll get those Instagram famous Kit Kat bordered cakes with gems at the center. You can also pick up classic flavours like black forest, carroty carrot, strawberry crush, mango passion, red velvet charm, among others. There a ton of other collections: Kit Kat, truffle collection, red velvet and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
JD’s Cafe And Bakery
If you love pound cakes, JD’s is your go-to bakery. Choose from belgian chocolate, black forest and pineapple. Their selection may be small but the cake is moist and worth every bite. You’ll get a few other desserts too, pick up a Parsi custard, jelly slice, chocolate cupcake among other things.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Forennte
Located in Koregaon Park, the bakery is quite popular and a favourite among many who live around the area. Dig into cakes like ferrero rocher, tiramisu, Bavarian dark chocolate, New York cheesecake, fruits of the forest, salted caramel among others. You’ll get other sweet goodies like brownies, tea cakes, cupcakes and even whoopie pies.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Le Flamington
The little cafe bakery in Kalyani Nagar has breads, viennoiserie and other things that’ll satiate your sweet tooth. You can pick up a flourless modern black forest cake, perfect for those who want to stay off gluten. They also have lemon basil blueberry, peanut butter s'mores, and there’s an Asian inspired cake with lemongrass ganache, mango gelee and coconut mousse.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Chocolate Biclate
The popular Pune chain does delicious cakes on a budget. The bakery does a range of cakes in chocolate: chocolate chips, dutch, fantasy, truffle, Belgian, French, among many others. But, it also has pineapple, red velvet, rasmalai, Irish coffee, rainbow, daulsa fruit and more. You can also get a customised fondant cake here, but the minimum order would have to be one-and-a-half kg.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Wild Sugar Patisserie
In Viman Nagar, this patisserie serves sandwiches, coffee and whatnot. It’s perfect to step in to grab a quick lunch or snack. But, they also have a little display of cakes to choose from. Indulge in flavours like coffee hazelnut, triple chocolate, raspberry explosive, banana caramel passion, carrot cake and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Pasteur Dairy & Bakery
The old-school bakery in Camp is where you should go when you’re in the mood for something that’s not too big on frills. Get fruit cakes like kiwi, strawberry, mango, fresh cream pineapple or stick to dark chocolate, black forest, butterscotch, choco-vanilla among others. They’re your classic old-school birthday cakes that you can get on a budget.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
