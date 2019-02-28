Have Your Cake & Eat It Too: 10 Best Cake Shops In Pune To Indulge At

The popular Pune chain does delicious cakes on a budget. The bakery does a range of cakes in chocolate: chocolate chips, dutch, fantasy, truffle, Belgian, French, among many others. But, it also has pineapple, red velvet, rasmalai, Irish coffee, rainbow, daulsa fruit and more. You can also get a customised fondant cake here, but the minimum order would have to be one-and-a-half kg.

