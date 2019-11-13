Fan Of Thalis? Drop By This Outlet For Their Delicious Chicken Thali

Ever had a thali which is full of ur favourite delicacies? I had this Ravan Thali at Deewan Khana, Pune and let me tell you it was Wow! Isn't it amazing? Go and try it out to know more about it. Every chicken preparation was different than the other one. Chicken pieces were succulent and masalas were made at home to give that authentic taste. Its taste is still lingering on my tongue.