Ever had a thali which is full of ur favourite delicacies? I had this Ravan Thali at Deewan Khana, Pune and let me tell you it was Wow! Isn't it amazing? Go and try it out to know more about it. Every chicken preparation was different than the other one. Chicken pieces were succulent and masalas were made at home to give that authentic taste. Its taste is still lingering on my tongue.
Fan Of Thalis? Drop By This Outlet For Their Delicious Chicken Thali
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
✌️
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Deewan Khana
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)