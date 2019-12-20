Love For Chinese? Drop By Chinese Room Now!

I remember choosing only ChineseRoom during school time by parents for all family dinners. So yes lots have changed around but the 15yrs old taste and presentation with the generous serving haven't changed at all. Another day, I was out for work in MG road and was super hungry. Could not think of anything but Chinese so what better than Chinese Room. I ordered my favourite Chicken Singapore Noodles with fresh lime soda. And trust me each bite only said mmmm! So much chicken with all veggies cooked yet crunchy. Seasonings and fragrance all still the same. Just perfect. They serve delicious Pork roast too No matter how many more come, this one will always be my favourite.