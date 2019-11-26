The Ultimate Guide To The Best Churros In Pune

The simple, minimal and cozy interiors of Kahlo’s Cafe, very subtly transport you to a homely cafe on the streets of Mexico. It’s not just the interiors that gives you that vibe, but also the delicious and carefully curated menu that will leave you spell bound. One speciality of many from their menu is the churros. Handcrafted, well-fried, dipped in crazy flavours will satisfy your cravings and rest your taste buds. We loved their churro lava, which has melted dark chocolate oozing out, the churros ice-cream sandwich and also their inside out with chocolatey filling with jelly jam. Price for a meal for two can cost you around INR 700.