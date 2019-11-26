The Spanish, Mexican delicacy has managed to impress the Indian palate. The authentic taste, the perfectly sprinkled cinnamon, sugar and the crispiness has made it one of the admired desserts or a munchies. Some have kept the classic delicacy while some chose to experiment with it. So, we bring you the list of cafes in Pune which serve some of the best churros in the city.
The Ultimate Guide To The Best Churros In Pune
Chow Down
Craving sugar but can’t shell out more than INR 100? You don’t have to. Head to Chow Down in the Wanowrie-Kondhwa area and dig into a plate of crisp, sugar and cinnamon-dusted churros with chocolate sauce for INR 70. They just have a single type of the classic churros, but we recommend you to try it with their delicious chocolate sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Churros Cafe
Churros cafe is quaint and cosy, complete with lights at the entrance, a small outdoor seating and a comfortable mezzanine to accommodate a group of 10. Food-wise, the cafe is all about breakfast, sandwiches, crunchy churros and beyond. Some of the bestsellers out here include dips like spicy chocolate, caramel, coffee and rum, to go with your crunchy churros. They will be introducing churros cheesecake and ‘churrofogato’, a combination of affogato and churros. A meal for two can cost you around INR 750.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Churro Mania
Grab the classic churros sprinkled with generous amount of sugar and cinnamon at Churro Mania in Koregaon Park. The menu offers only churros, but their variety will spoil you. We suggest, you take your gang along so that you can try out the maximum flavours and combinations. They have loaded churros, classic churros with a range of dips like white chocolate, nutella, condensed milk and more. They also have loop churros, churro fries, nutella filled churros and churro sandwiches. A meal for two would cost approximately INR 350.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
World Of Desserts
World of Desserts is a dessert-speciality cafe in Baner. They've got a variety of international sweet treats to tempt every kind of palate, including some unconventional desserts that you're not likely to find elsewhere. They don’t have a huge range to offer, in fact just one with a dip, but what they serve is lip-smacking and crispy. They come in sets of two, four, eight and more. They also have a churros ice-cream sandwich in which you can choose between nutella and dark chocolate. A meal for two costs around INR 400.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Kahlo's Cafe
The simple, minimal and cozy interiors of Kahlo’s Cafe, very subtly transport you to a homely cafe on the streets of Mexico. It’s not just the interiors that gives you that vibe, but also the delicious and carefully curated menu that will leave you spell bound. One speciality of many from their menu is the churros. Handcrafted, well-fried, dipped in crazy flavours will satisfy your cravings and rest your taste buds. We loved their churro lava, which has melted dark chocolate oozing out, the churros ice-cream sandwich and also their inside out with chocolatey filling with jelly jam. Price for a meal for two can cost you around INR 700.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Gossip Gastrohub
If you want a pure authentic Mexican cuisine than Gossip Gastrohub is your place. All the dishes are very different and unique in taste. Their churros in the desserts section are lip-smacking. Fresh, crispy with the perfect amount of cinnamon and sugar make it the perfect way to end your meal. A meal for you comes down to around INR 1000, while a bowl of churros costs INR 150.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Selfieccino
A beautiful, little, sweet, "selfie" themed cafe in Aundh, Selfieccino is where you can have your photo on the shakes/drinks which looks fascinating. The food over here, whether it's coffee or churros or thick shakes or even snacks is delicious. They have special churro shots and churros splash. You must try the sundae shots, nutella splash and their oreo splash. They also have add-on dips. The price range is around INR 400 for two people while churros can come around INR 110.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
