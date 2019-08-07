Treat Yourself With Amazing Daal Bati At This Popular Place In Nigdi

Shree Baba Ramdev Dhaba serves the best Dal Bati in the world. Being Marwadi, foodie, and traveller, I can vouch for the DalBati of this place. I have tried Dal Bati in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Other places in Maharashtra, but nothing comes close to the Authentic taste of this place. Service is quick, this place is crowded on all days. You may need to wait up to half an hour on weekends. Try their Rajwadi Dal Bati and Masala Khinchiya!