Head To These Spots In Kalyani Nagar To Satiate Your Sweet Tooth

Kalyani Nagar has recently picked up as a hot destination for food and beverage brands in the city, with pubs and cafes opening up in this quaint, green and posh neighbourhood. There’s something here for everybody, and if you’re a dessert lover, you’re in for a treat at these restaurants.
Le Flamington
One of our personal favourites, and the only café that cooks with authentic, high quality chocolate, Le Flamington has won hearts since inception. The signature drinking chocolate, cookies and croissants are easily some of the best in the city. They even have a keto menu for desserts. A visit to this café in Kalyani Nagar comes highly recommended for all those who take their sweet tooth seriously and it will cost you around INR 300 for two. If you’re in the mood for a particular dessert, call ahead and ask for it to be kept aside. They bake everything fresh, and might run out of stock by the evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Flour Works
The expansive outdoor space, cozy inside seating, great service and super delish desserts have won the café a loyal set of patrons. Their hot chocolate is our favourite post-dinner cheat meal, while their pastries and teas make for cute dessert dates. This is one of the oldest cafes in the neighbourhood, and what we truly appreciate about this brand is that the quality of food and service has been maintained all these years. They’re pet friendly too! If you are looking to grab some desserts and coffee for two, that will cost your INR 700.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Café Chokolade
Nothing comes close to their thick chocolate ice cream shake, and dessert lovers validate this. This café serves some of the best Cad B in Pune, and is popular amongst all age groups. Order yourself a glass of thick chocolate shake, and sit back to enjoy pure chocolaty heaven. Definitely recommended for all those who love ice creams and chocolates. You can also get their signature Cad B for INR 99.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Piatto Dessert Studio
This dessert café has eye-catching creations on display, and a pleasant ambiance makes for a comfortable space for a relaxed dessert run. From macarons and pastries to ice-creams and cakes, they serve everything that a dessert lovers soul would need. Their macaroons and tiramisu have earned themselves a loyal set of customers. If you want to enjoy a few macaroons then it will cost you around INR 300 for a box full of flavoured macaroons. They have vegan options as well as dairy free options too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Ibaco
Ibaco is where you need to head to on a hot summer day, or whenever that the dessert lover in you is craving for some good old ice cream. Scoops, waffle cones, sundaes and even ice cream cakes make this ice cream parlour a preferred choice of dessert destination. What we love best is the variety of exotic flavours on offer. At Ibaco you can enjoy an ice-cream date with your loved one for INR 300.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
