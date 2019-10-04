Head To These Spots In Kalyani Nagar To Satiate Your Sweet Tooth

One of our personal favourites, and the only café that cooks with authentic, high quality chocolate, Le Flamington has won hearts since inception. The signature drinking chocolate, cookies and croissants are easily some of the best in the city. They even have a keto menu for desserts. A visit to this café in Kalyani Nagar comes highly recommended for all those who take their sweet tooth seriously and it will cost you around INR 300 for two. If you’re in the mood for a particular dessert, call ahead and ask for it to be kept aside. They bake everything fresh, and might run out of stock by the evening.