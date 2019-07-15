We love our grills and sushis, but every once in a while our soul craves the comfort of some real desi khana; that melting butter on dal tadka, that desi ghee loaded parantha, a spicy plate of Kolhapuri chicken... and whenever we’re in such a mood, we head to these dhabas around town
Dig Into Desi Khaana At The Best Dhabas In Pune
Good News Dhaba
We’re huge fans of the food and hospitality, and their alcohol deals win them brownie points. This place is family-friendly too, and great for dinner parties with large groups. Everything on their menu is delish, but the butter chicken and langar wali dal are our favourites. The quirky ambiance makes for some good pictures for Instagram too!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Rangla Punjab
This is a popular rooftop dhaba in Pimple Saudagar that serves some of the most soul comforting Punjabi food in the neighbourhood. It boasts of a spacious, quirky ambiance. The patrons swear by the tandoori dishes. And, their open till pretty late so you can grab some meaty gravies and hot naans.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Tim Luck Luck
We’re huge fans of the quirky, colourful ambiance! The seating arrangement here also reminds you of an actual dhaba up north in Punjab, and the food here completes the picture. They have comfort food in the form of Punjabi and Indian-Chinese dishes, a formula that never goes wrong with beer!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Yaara Di Haveli
This one might not be as authentic as a real dhaba, but it’s got the food to make up for it. It’s family friendly, and offers mouth-watering Chinese and Punjabi preparations. You need to go here if you love digging into chicken gravies with hot, buttery garlic naans.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
This dhaba is located inside the swanky Pavillion Mall. With desi vibes, delicious kebabs, tikkas and other Punjabi food, this one makes for a fun dining experience with a large group.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Nandu’s Dhaba
This tiny establishment on Dhole Patil Road dishes out some of the most soul comforting food we’ve grown to love over the years. Visit for desi-ghee soaked paranthas, pav bhaji, rajma chawal or even kadhi chawal! Lunches here are always a good idea!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Baba Ramdev Dhaba
This dhaba in Nigdi is paradise for vegetarian food lovers, and serves great Rajasthani and North Indian food preparations. The daal baati churma and dahi wada come highly recommended. And, it's a Pune experience that you must undertake at some point.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
