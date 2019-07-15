Dig Into Desi Khaana At The Best Dhabas In Pune

img-gallery-featured

We love our grills and sushis, but every once in a while our soul craves the comfort of some real desi khana; that melting butter on dal tadka, that desi ghee loaded parantha, a spicy plate of Kolhapuri chicken... and whenever we’re in such a mood, we head to these dhabas around town

Good News Dhaba

We’re huge fans of the food and hospitality, and their alcohol deals win them brownie points. This place is family-friendly too, and great for dinner parties with large groups. Everything on their menu is delish, but the butter chicken and langar wali dal are our favourites. The quirky ambiance makes for some good pictures for Instagram too!

Casual Dining

Good News Dhaba

4.1

Creaticity Mall, Ground Floor, 12 & 13, Pubtown, Yerwada, Pune

image-map-default

Rangla Punjab

This is a popular rooftop dhaba in Pimple Saudagar that serves some of the most soul comforting Punjabi food in the neighbourhood. It boasts of a spacious, quirky ambiance. The patrons swear by the tandoori dishes. And, their open till pretty late so you can grab some meaty gravies and hot naans.

Casual Dining

Rangla Punjab

4.0

Prime Square Building, Top Floor, Kunal Icon Road, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

image-map-default

Tim Luck Luck

We’re huge fans of the quirky, colourful ambiance! The seating arrangement here also reminds you of an actual dhaba up north in Punjab, and the food here completes the picture. They have comfort food in the form of Punjabi and Indian-Chinese dishes, a formula that never goes wrong with beer!

Casual Dining

Tim Luck Luck

3.7

Opp. Akashganga Society, Happy Thoughts Road, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

image-map-default

Yaara Di Haveli

This one might not be as authentic as a real dhaba, but it’s got the food to make up for it. It’s family friendly, and offers mouth-watering Chinese and Punjabi preparations. You need to go here if you love digging into chicken gravies with hot, buttery garlic naans. 

Casual Dining

Yaara Di Haaveli

OYO Town House, 81/2, Near JSPM College, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

image-map-default

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

This dhaba is located inside the swanky Pavillion Mall. With desi vibes, delicious kebabs, tikkas and other Punjabi food, this one makes for a fun dining experience with a large group.

Casual Dining

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

The Pavillion, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default

Nandu’s Dhaba

This tiny establishment on Dhole Patil Road dishes out some of the most soul comforting food we’ve grown to love over the years. Visit for desi-ghee soaked paranthas, pav bhaji, rajma chawal or even kadhi chawal! Lunches here are always a good idea!

Dhabhas

Nandu's Paranthas

3.8

Shop 1, Damodar Narayan Market, BS Dhole Patil Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

image-map-default

Baba Ramdev Dhaba

This dhaba in Nigdi is paradise for vegetarian food lovers, and serves great Rajasthani and North Indian food preparations. The daal baati churma and dahi wada come highly recommended. And, it's a Pune experience that you must undertake at some point.

Dhabhas

Shree Baba Ramdev Dhaba

4.1

Plot 67, Near Bhakti Shakti Garden, Nigdi, Pune

image-map-default