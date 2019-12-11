These Factory Outlets Will Allow You To Shop On A Budget

When it comes to formal and casual men clothing, we think Louis Philippe is the best option. The factory outlet is stacked with rows of shirts, t-shirts and trousers in several designs and patterns. Their starting range for shirts is INR 800 and for trousers also it’s around the same range. They also have a great collection of cotton, Chinese collared shirts that we absolutely love. May it be casual wear or sleek formals, they have it all. They also have 30% off on their products and sometimes buy-one-get-one-free sale too.