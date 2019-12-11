These Factory Outlets Will Allow You To Shop On A Budget

Love brands but don’t want to break the bank every time you buy something you’ve got your eyes on? Fret not, these factory outlets make it possible for you to own the latest in fashion and sports without burning a hole in your pocket.

Adidas Factory Outlet

Loyal to the 3 stripes? Head over to this factory outlet on Paud Road to get your hands on super trendy Adidas gear. Choose from a wide range of shorts, tracks, shirts, specific sporting gear, shoes, bags and a lot more. Products are usually on a 30 to 70 per cent discount, and you’re always in for a treat at this factory outlet.

3.8

Riviresa Society, Manik Baug, Baner Road, Baner, Pune

Brand Factory

If you’re a shopaholic, you absolutely must check out the collection at Brand Factory. This huge lifestyle store has collections from the best brands in the market, and offer discounts that go up to 50 per cent. They even have great exchange deals, in case you’re looking at revamping your entire wardrobe. Best part? The entire family can shop here thanks to the wide range of brands that are available.

3.8

Modi Mall, 53, 54 & 55-A, Shankar Rao Lohane Marg, Mukund Nagar, Pune

Samsonite Factory Outlet

Are you a travelholic? Then we recommend you travel in style! Head over to the Samsonite Factory Outlet in Baner to choose from some of the best quality travel bags in the market. The suitcases and travel bags are all super affordable, thanks to the discounts that are offered.

3.7

Shiv Shakti Complex, Shop 4, Near Food Bazaar, Baner Road, Baner, Pune

Lee Factory Outlet

Finding the right pair of jeans can be quite a task, and we usually find the best fits that cost us a bomb. Thankfully, this factory store let's us enjoy great discounts on trendy denims, and we make sure we take a tour of this store once every month to get our hands on the latest cuts and designs.

8-B, Lokmanya Colony, Paud Road, Kothrud, Pune

Nike Factory Outlet

Nike is one of the most popular sports brands, there is today. They offer a variety of products, broadly consisting of shoes and apparel. The factory outlet provides huge discounts on footwear. They also offer upto 70 per cent off sometimes. Going nuts already? Wait till you check out their collection that comprises sporty tees, running shoes, vests, gym wear and more. If you are looking for sport shoes, this store is a must-visit. Visit the store, to find what you’re missing out on.

3.6

Kala Anand Apartment, Ground Floor, Shop 4, Baner, Pune

Van Heusen Factory Outlet

Known for their formal wear, Van Heusen also has an excellent collection that'll make you look like a boss. After all, always dress for the job you aspire, right? You can shop for formal pants, chinos and shirts with subtle prints that don't look too flashy at work. And, of course, you'll also find ties, pocket squares and other formal wear accessories. They also have offers like buy 3 get 4, buy 4 at INR 2399 or even flat 60% off.

4.0

Hinjawadi Village, Hinjawadi, Pune

Louis Philippe Factory Outlet

When it comes to formal and casual men clothing, we think Louis Philippe is the best option. The factory outlet is stacked with rows of shirts, t-shirts and trousers in several designs and patterns. Their starting range for shirts is INR 800 and for trousers also it’s around the same range. They also have a great collection of cotton, Chinese collared shirts that we absolutely love. May it be casual wear or sleek formals, they have it all. They also have 30% off on their products and sometimes buy-one-get-one-free sale too.


3.7

P1-1, Paud Road, Shastri Nagar, Kothrud, Pune

Decathlon Factory Outlet

If you’re into sports, Decathlon is the place to be. With surprisingly great deals on products, they have cycling sunglasses for INR 299 and hiking shoes for INR 999. The store has a whole range of shoes, from trekking to running, golf and even horse riding. If you’re looking for sweatshirts for your daily workout, Decathlon has a collection of very comfy and durable fitness attire, starting for INR 599. They have two factory outlets in the city.

4.5

Survey 1333/4, Wagholi, Pune

American Tourister Factory Outlet

Started by Sol Koffler in 1993, American Tourister has always been recognised for its classy designs. If you are looking for a travel backpack then visit their Baner factory outlet and choose from a variety of trendy pieces. They are affordable and available in all sizes with a 40% discount on suitcases. Not just that, they also mini trolley bags for business trips. From suitcases to backpacks, their products have always stood out.

4.2

Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop 1, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Blackberrys

A high-end brand for men’s clothing, Blackberrys is a renowned brand for men’s clothing. It provides Indian men with the best kind of clothing and designs with style. Their two exclusive factory outlets has a good collection of shirts, suits, pants, accessories and more to offer. Even if the store is one of the more expensive brands for men’s clothing, you can still find clothing starting at INR 1200.


3.0

Meander by BrahmaCorp, Nagar Road, Yashwant Nagar, Kharadi, Pune

