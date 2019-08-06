If you can never decide what to gift someone, you don’t have to go too far. Pune’s gift shops have knick-knacks, souvenirs and a whole bunch of things from cool to quirky. All you’ve got to do is choose what to gift a friend.
Always Know What To Buy Someone Thanks To The Best Gift Shops In Pune
Carousel
A Pune-based home-decor store that has everything ool, Carousel is ideal to go gift shopping to. It has desk accessories, home accessories, personal items among other things. Pick up wall art, art kits, ornate trunks, calendars, notepads, magnets and other such items that are all uniquely designed. The art studio is located in Shukrawar Peth, where you can drop in or you can choose to shop online too.
Poona Gifts Shop
You know how we all have that one friend who loves everything Indian and handicraft? Let your friend know you support their artsy desi side with gifts from this store. Located in Camp, you’ll find colourful cashmere shawls, Kashmiri pherans, sarees in raw silk or chiffon. Or buy paper-mache home-decor that includes statues, small jewellery boxes and little trunks; and other items like wall art that includes buntings and paintings.
Wrapistry
For friends who love receiving planners and organisers, Wrapistry has got a huge collection. A professional gift-wrapping and social stationery brand, the label has quirky wrappers and gift boxes, customised stationery and a bunch of cool things who could buy. They also host calligraphy and gift-wrapping workshops.
Art Avenue
Trinkets, buntings, wind-chimes, frames and a lot of pop-culture art is what you’ll find at this little store in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The store is a typical gift shop, which has everything you could possibly think of. Right from a few affordable home accessories like small pots, jewellery boxes, wind-chimes, photo frames to pop culture collectibles and ensembles, you’ll get a whole range of items here.
The Entertainment Store
Located in Koregaon Park, there’s no better store to get a gift from, for friends who love pop culture and their collectibles. Stocking up on official merchandise. The Entertainment Store has Funko Pop dolls, t-shirts, posters, and other knick-knacks like mugs, frames, and more. From Harry Potter, Game of Thrones to Marvel, DC and also The Big Bang Theory and Friends, get a whole range of merchandise. We’ve got our eyes on their wand collection, but we’re still waiting for our Hogwarts letter to buy one.
Dwell Decor
Imagine having the iconic Monica Geller's yellow door-frame, or Carrie Bradshaw's Love-shaped signage or ornate trunks with your name and favourite quote. We found an insta-store which you must check out when in a gifting fix. You can get your door-frames, signage, trunks, pads, boards, name-plates made as per your design preference starting at INR 250 only.
Handmade Surprises
We found a homegrown brand and it is all about cute personalised diaries, passport cases, mobile covers and other pretty home-decor items. Surprise your loved ones with adorable personalised gifting from Handmade Surprises. Chic and affordable, the products are specially customised and delivered to your doorstep. You will love the personalised passport holders with your friend's name or favourite quote on it. These holders come in bold colours and make a pretty addition to your travel kit. Do not forget to check out the adorable personalised diaries and journals. You can also get your wallets and clutches customised.
Booksom
Does the fragrance of a new book take you on a journey down the memory lanes? Is your friend into all things pop-culture? If yes, then we've got the perfect thing for you. In the world of Kindle, we found candles that emit the smell of a book. Not just that, we found many quirky candles, mats, socks, soaps and other things which are quirky and revolve around pop-culture. You can also gift them designer soaps and candles named after popular characters from fiction. Apart from that, Booksom also sells pairs of socks inspired by popular book covers. From Kite Runner to Pride & Prejudice, they've got them all, starting at INR 349.
Pretty Little Lights
We found a homegrown brand started by Sakshi Oswal that makes excellent customised gift boxes and handcrafted candles that are elegant and vibrant. Check out the pretty decor and accessories from Pretty Little Lights, that has won our hearts with its exceptional collection. Starting at INR 500 per piece, you can find gorgeous gift boxes and mini trunks. If you want to put your name on it or a personal message, you can get it personalised as well.
Incosi Fashions
How about gifting your loved ones designer earphones and classy luxury watches? Incosi Fashions is a start-up with two mini brands under it- Crossloop and Ralph Pierre. The first label manufactures earphones while the latter one is more about watches. The price range of these watches is between INR 1799 and INR 2299. Right from vintage dials to funky ones, sleek ones to modern ones, the diverse range of watches is sure to make you crazy.
