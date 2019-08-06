Always Know What To Buy Someone Thanks To The Best Gift Shops In Pune

Does the fragrance of a new book take you on a journey down the memory lanes? Is your friend into all things pop-culture? If yes, then we've got the perfect thing for you. In the world of Kindle, we found candles that emit the smell of a book. Not just that, we found many quirky candles, mats, socks, soaps and other things which are quirky and revolve around pop-culture. You can also gift them designer soaps and candles named after popular characters from fiction. Apart from that, Booksom also sells pairs of socks inspired by popular book covers. From Kite Runner to Pride & Prejudice, they've got them all, starting at INR 349.

