Pune is a education hub. We all know that but a problem that most youngsters have in this town is looking for a place to stay. Affording an apartment is usually out of budget and finding like-minded flatmates, highly unlikely. In the past few years, Pune has seen several hostels coming up that are fit for young students or even travellers. Most are like a community and you'll surely meet other interesting souls. So to help you lock down the perfect accommodation, here is a list of 5 hostels that cater to students:
Calling Out All The Newbies in Town! Here Are 5 Hostels You Can Bunk At In Pune
High Street Hostel
Costing INR 720 per night, this hostel is a row house converted into a sharing area for boys. It is a three bedroom space with one bedroom having two beds and the other two bedrooms having three beds each. There are total three bathrooms in all, one for each room. With common terrace and dining room open for all, they make great places to hang out and get to know each other.Based in Balewadi, it has Balewadi High Street and other exciting places to be at and explore. They have fifteen amenities including WiFi, dryer, television, essentials with a lot more. They are spark clean and have self check-in.
Urban Nomads
Based on North Main Road, Koregaon Park, it provides adult accommodation with a terrace and a garden. The accommodation offers 24-hour service desk, luggage keeping unit and room service. They have accessible parking, designated smoking area, table tennis court, meeting and banquet facilities, fax or photocopying centre and a lot more with the other basic amenities. It is a pet friendly place too with no extra charges, so don't hesitate to take your furry friend along. They have four kinds of apartments; single room for INR 1500, deluxe twin room with single occupancy for INR 780, single bed in mixed dormitory for INR 780 and bed in 4-bed dormitory room at INR 780. There is no extra bedding, you have to pay by only cash and pre-booking is a must!
YMCA Youth Hostel
Young Mens' Christian Association In Pune is a great, warm place to stay if you're here to explore the city or just a passerby. Very warm and welcoming, they are affordable enough. They also give rooms to students, trainees or working men for INR 5000 per month. Its a double bedded room with attached bathrooms. Their guest houses have a tariff per night, per room that also includes bed tea, buffet breakfast, buffet dinner, taxes and transit membership. The rooms are spacious with attached bathroom, television, telephone and laundry services. They also have recreation facility and indoor badminton court.
Eon The Ecotel
Based in Wakad, it is a splendid, clean and blissful place which is a blend of hotel and hostel with a socializing ambiance. It is a great place for solo travelers, businessmen and big groups. They have ton loads of facilities apart from the basic ones like an ATM, bicycle hire, adaptor, cafe, card phones, currency exchange, mini supermarket, games room, postal service, reading lights wending machines and also wake-up calls! They have dormitories as cheap as INR 423 per person with single beds for each and attached bathroom.
Backpacker's Island
This hostel in Aundh has 28 kinds of accommodations. They have a microwave, a fridge and laundry facilities in the common area apart from a library and free WiFi. With a communal living room, they have self-parking on first come, first serve basis. They are kids and pets friendly. A deposit of INR 100 per stay is a must. They have great outdoor facilities with comfortable sitting and designated smoking area. Their check-in time is 1200 hours and check-out time is 1100 hours and they expect you to follow it punctually.
