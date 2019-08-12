Calling Out All The Newbies in Town! Here Are 5 Hostels You Can Bunk At In Pune

Costing INR 720 per night, this hostel is a row house converted into a sharing area for boys. It is a three bedroom space with one bedroom having two beds and the other two bedrooms having three beds each. There are total three bathrooms in all, one for each room. With common terrace and dining room open for all, they make great places to hang out and get to know each other.Based in Balewadi, it has Balewadi High Street and other exciting places to be at and explore. They have fifteen amenities including WiFi, dryer, television, essentials with a lot more. They are spark clean and have self check-in.