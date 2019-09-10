Warm Up With A Cup Of The Best Hot Chocolate Drinks In Pune

When it is pouring outside and you need to keep yourself warm, hot chocolate is something we all prefer. There is an exclusive hot chocolate place in Koregaon Park that not only serves 10 types of hot chocolate but is also pet-friendly with an exclusive pet menu. Head To Hots for Chocolate in lane number 7 and sip on your chocolaty elixir. Dark, milk, white, choco and mint, red velvet, choco-orange, mocha, spiced, choco-hazelnut and peanut-butter: you have 10 delicious flavours starting at INR 150 only. We tried the choco-orange hot chocolate and simply loved the citrus zest that blends well with the chocolate.