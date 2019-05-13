If you're a fan of pasta, pizza, lasagna and other Italian food, you need to know the best places to dine at. Thankfully Pune is blessed with several Italian restaurants where you can dine and enjoy a fairly authentic meal.
Mama Mia! Here's A List Of The Best Italian Restaurants In Pune
Sorriso By Marriott Suites
A classic Italian restaurant, Sorriso by Marriott Suites offers some of the finest Italian dishes. The must-try dishes at this restaurant include the risotto, ravioli, pizza and tiramisu. If you do get confused looking at their menu, you can always opt for their Sunday buffet, which has a number of Italian delicacies. This brunch buffet starts at INR 2150 per person.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Amalfi - Ambrosia Resort And Spa
Located inside the famous Ambrosia Resort And Spa in Bavdhan, Amalfi is an authentic Italian restaurant in Pune. From salads to desserts, this place serves everything cooked with traditional Italian recipes. The average cost for two is INR 1200. This also makes it a good place to take your date to.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Squisito
Located in Koregaon Park, Squisito serves authentic Italian cuisine. The restaurant is a first choice for people from Koregaon Park and neighbouring areas for some Italian delight. The restaurant is known for its pizzas, pastas, nachos, ravioli, risotto and tomato soup. A meal for two will cost you approximately INR 1500. The restaurant's cozy and classy decor makes it a perfect spot for date nights.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Little Italy
One of Pune’s favourite Italian restaurants, Little Italy is almost everyone’s first thought when it comes to Italian cuisine. Located at multiple places across the city, this restaurant serves authentic Italian dishes. Little Italy is known for its ravioli, salads, risotto and desserts.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cafe Roberto
A relatively new cafe in Baner, Cafe Roberto is an all vegetarian Italian restaurant. Curated by a warm and food-loving Italian chef, this evening-only cafe serves homely Italian spaghetti and bruscheta. Its open-air and you can sit under red and white umbrellas and enjoy a meal for two here at INR 700 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)