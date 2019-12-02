Treat Yourself To Yum Nacho Bowl & Khow Suey At The Millers!

I went to The Millers for lunch. As it was a dry day, it wasn't that crowded. I had a great time here. A must visit place with your buddies. Here is what you must try, In mocktails, try their Mango mint mojito - It's very refreshing. And the taste of mangi is so cool. In starters, House nachos Bowl - They serve it like masala papad. Nachos are very light and crispy, loaded with a lot of toppings. It's a perfect starter before the meal. And goes well with drinks. Lotus stem (Hot garlic) + It's one of the best lotus stems in Pune. Very crispy and crumbly, and intense on garlic. YUM! In mains Khow suey - It's THE BEST. if you love khow suey, you just can't miss it here. Noodles and the curry everything was perfectly done. Butter chicken - This was also very scrumptious. I tried with Kulcha, it's so delicious. Very creamy, buttery with nicely flavored spices and we'll marinated, tender chicken. I would highly recommend this place, especially for the Khow suey.