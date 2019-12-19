The Best Of Both Italian And Mexican Cuisine In Pune

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie

Kothrud, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rokade Height, Shop 7, Mahaganesh Colony, Kothrud, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I'm totally obsessed with Italian food from La Sicilia Bistro and Patisserie because there's nothing more romantic than Italian food. Classic Italian ambience with quiet music and delicious food will make your day. From appetizers to main course and desserts all the Italian dishes loved by all. Highly recommend dishes:- Appetizers 1) Cheesy Mushroom broccoli 2) Stuffed Onion Rings 3) Fish Taquitos Sides Cheese Garlic Bread Bao and Pao Kimchi Mushroom Teriyaki Bao Pasta 1) Ravioli of Artichoke 2) Penna Tomato Chilli Mains 1) Cottage Cheese Steak 2) Prawns Pepper Stuffed Chicken Desserts 1) Banoffee Pie 2) Panacotta of the day Freakshake 1) Chocolate Brownie 2) Oreo KitKat Cold Beverages 1) Lemon Ice Tea 2) Peach Ice Tea Overall, if you are looking for Italian and Mexican food in and around Kothrud area, this is the perfect place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie

Kothrud, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rokade Height, Shop 7, Mahaganesh Colony, Kothrud, Pune

image-map-default