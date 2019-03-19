It's a universal fact that there’s no hospitality like the Parsis. And, there’s nothing that satiates our taste buds like a delicious plate of dhansak, salli boti, patrani macchi and Parsi poru. To save you the trouble, we’ve found the best of Parsi restaurants in Pune. And, for Navroz, which is on March 21 along with Holi, you can score a Parsi bhonu, which is a Parsi version of a banana leaf meal.
Eat Like A Bawa At These Parsi Restaurants In Pune.
The Bawa
Right from the moment you enter into the adorable bungalow from where The Bawa operates, you are immediately transported into a traditional Parsi house. Living up to Parsis' love for eggs, The Bawa offers a number of egg dishes like akuri eggs, baruchi eggs, lela lasan ma edu, Parsi poru and more. However, it doesn’t stop here. You can also sample traditional dishes like patrani macchi, dhansak, mutton salli boti and the classic berry pulao.
For Navroz, they are hosting a Lagan Nu Bhonu buffet and there'll be ample delicacies to try. You can't miss some meaty Parsi food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Rustom Battliwala
Flavoured sodas, traditional Parsi snacks and classic brun-maska. Eating at Rustom Battliwala gives the vibes of sitting in an age-old Parsi eatery in Bombay. There are those warnings on it’s walls too: no talking, no lingering, no spitting and so on. We recommend washing down a heavy Parsi meal with their refreshing Irani chai, which is a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Dorabjee’s And Sons
A legendary restaurant of Pune that hosts a number of Bollywood celebs, Dorabjee’s and sons is in the heart of every Punekar. Their famous chicken and mutton biryani are second to none in the whole city and are a must-have here. Even if the ambiance is very humble, the taste here is what makes us go back over and over.For Navroze, dig into the mutton or chicken pulav dal, chicken farcha, salli boti, salli murghi, lagan nu custard, patra ni machchi.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Bawajee’s Dining - Food Bar & All Day Eatery.
Too confused about what to order? Bawajee’s Dining offers you a special Parsi thali. It's the right thing to order if you want to taste traditional recipes and has you covered from appetisers to mains and desserts for INR 750 only. Apart from the food, Bawajee’s also offers a full bar with made-to-order cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Where Else Diner
Known for their continental food, pet-friendly menus and good vibes, Where Else Diner also offers classic Parsi delicacies. From their Parsi menu, we recommend kheema per edu, kheema pattice and the salli mutton.
For Navroze, they are also hosting a Parsi bhonu, which is going to be meaty and delicious for sure.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
