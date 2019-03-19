Eat Like A Bawa At These Parsi Restaurants In Pune.

Right from the moment you enter into the adorable bungalow from where The Bawa operates, you are immediately transported into a traditional Parsi house. Living up to Parsis' love for eggs, The Bawa offers a number of egg dishes like akuri eggs, baruchi eggs, lela lasan ma edu, Parsi poru and more. However, it doesn’t stop here. You can also sample traditional dishes like patrani macchi, dhansak, mutton salli boti and the classic berry pulao.

For Navroz, they are hosting a Lagan Nu Bhonu buffet and there'll be ample delicacies to try. You can't miss some meaty Parsi food.