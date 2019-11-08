Pizza Lovers, Bite Into The Cheesy Slices At these Pizzerias

Pizza is indeed bae. If you too are sick of the thick bread served to you in the name of pizza and thin crust has become love, you have got to try The Mighty Crust Pizzeria in Pimpri Chinchwad. In fact, many neighbourhood locals believe that it's the best pizza in Pune they've ever had. A very humble and simple pizzeria, Mighty Crust is a small place where the food speaks. Starting at INR 400, options here include barbecue chicken pizza, pesto chicken, hottie, jerk chicken and the classic pepperoni. While vegetarian pizza options include margherita, pesto, toby, mafiosa and napoli. The best part is you can opt for two toppings by ordering your pizza half-and-half or try four toppings by opting for quarter pizzas. The sizes are 14 and 18 inches and a vegetarian 14" pizza will cost you INR 450.