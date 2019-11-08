Slice, slice baby! Who doesn't love a pizza? Whether you love a pepperoni pizza, a veggie one or a good ol' margherita pizza. There's a variety of pizza you can bite into. Check out the best pizzas in Pune.
Pizza Lovers, Bite Into The Cheesy Slices At these Pizzerias
Bubsterr’s
This tiny, cute little establishment in Kalyani Nagar is one of the most popular pizza joints in Pune. Their pizzas are insanely delicious, easy on the pocket and when paired with the milkshakes make for the best cheat meal date. Try their slice pizzas as well as 12" pizzas that come in veg as well as non-veg options. The starting price is just INR 150. Pair your dish with a cheesy garlic bread.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Baked & Wired
Those pizza pies look so gorgeous on the Instagram feed, it’s difficult not to be tempted to bite into one of them! The best part? They taste even better than they look! If you take your love for pizzas seriously, you absolutely must head over to Baked & Wired for a memorable meal. They serve deep dish pizza pies that are heavenly and start at INR INR 220 per slice. Thin-crust pizzas are also available in 12" and 28" respectively and the former starts at INR 370. They also serve India's largest 60-inch pizzas. However, you need to place an order well in advance along with a 5-hour notice.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Mighty Crust Pizzeria
Pizza is indeed bae. If you too are sick of the thick bread served to you in the name of pizza and thin crust has become love, you have got to try The Mighty Crust Pizzeria in Pimpri Chinchwad. In fact, many neighbourhood locals believe that it's the best pizza in Pune they've ever had. A very humble and simple pizzeria, Mighty Crust is a small place where the food speaks. Starting at INR 400, options here include barbecue chicken pizza, pesto chicken, hottie, jerk chicken and the classic pepperoni. While vegetarian pizza options include margherita, pesto, toby, mafiosa and napoli. The best part is you can opt for two toppings by ordering your pizza half-and-half or try four toppings by opting for quarter pizzas. The sizes are 14 and 18 inches and a vegetarian 14" pizza will cost you INR 450.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Zee5 Loft
Love loaded veggies and meat toppings on your thin-crust pizzas? Zee5 Loft is your answer. This charming eatery cum lounge in Viman Nagar serves delicious pizzas starting at just INR 220 (veg) and INR 290 (non-veg) resp. Vegetarians, try our their special loaded farmers' fresh pizzas as well as American Hickory paneer and corn pizza. Meat lovers can relish the pulled smoked chicken with mushrooms and chicken salami and pesto pizza.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Greedy Man's Pizzeria
One of the best pizza joints in Pune, this cute establishment in Baner has been responsible for helping the love of pizza grow in the city. We loved the fact that they introduced fine pizza flavours, and even gave us the option to customise our pizzas to include everything that we wanted. The price for their pizzas starts at INR 380 and they have options in veg and non-veg. The popular classics include pesto margherita, artichoke and basil, hot by nature, dirty south, the notorious and pork chorizo pizza.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
90's Boy Pizza
Located in Wakad, Baner and Kothrud, 90's Boy Pizza is one of our favourites as the pizzas served there are cheesy and heavenly. Cheese lovers, you will go crazy over their signature 4-cheese pizzas that come in veg as well as non-veg toppings and start at INR 380. We love their fusion pizzas which are a mix of veg and non-veg slices. Those who like variety can choose the half and half pizzas where you can order two pizzas and make it into one.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Yonies - Good Vibes & Pizzas
The next time you crave for pizza, head to Yonies - Good Vibes & Pizza in Viman Nagar to treat yourself to good Chicago-style deep dish pizzas and pizza wraps. The cute pizzeria is known to hand-make different types of pizzas by sticking to the authentic style of cooking. Choose between four variants of deep dish pizza - two in veg and two in non-veg. The ones who love meaty delights can opt for the classic pepperoni pizza while veggie lovers should try their spinach margherita. Not just that, they also serve Romano thin-crust pizzas, which are baked to perfection in the wooden oven. If you are a small gang, opt for their pizza combos starting at INR 249.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
1441 Pizzeria
Situated in Koregaon Park, in the serene lane of Saavya Rasa or Starbucks, 1441 Pizzeria is a hidden pizzeria which is an ideal place to enjoy a meal in peace. This loft-style pizza parlour lets you make your own pizza or lets you design your dish while it is being prepared live in front of you. Their specialty is wood-fired pizzas that they make live in front of you while you let them know about your choice of toppings. They are available in 8" and 11" respectively and start at just INR 145. Their gourmet pizza for INR 495 is a must-have.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
