Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Mocktails & Food!

'Jashn' is a beautiful Restaurant located in Kondhwa, Salunkhe Vihar Road. This place is famous for Sheesha's/hookah's, they do provide varieties of options in it. The best is their fruit-flavoured sheesha. Jashn is surely a must-visit place for Non-vegetarians. 🔺Ambience - It's a 2 floored restaurant. Ground and first floor is a normal dine-in place for family. But when you visit their Rooftop you will surely fall in love with their ambience. The colours, the decor is so so amazing. Rooftop is the place where they serve hookahs. The sitting area is perfect to relax and chill with our gang having hookah. 🔺Food - They serve some delicious food and a wide variety of mocktails. This place is a boon for Non-vegetarians. *Mocktail - We tried below mocktails. I would surely recommend all three of them. 🔸Cucumber cooler 🔸Handi Mocktails 🔸Jashn special Sunrise *Starters - We tried Jinga Koliwada. I loved this dish. Prawns were properly cooked and crispy. It was surely the best koliwada I ever had. *Main-course - We had Murg Musallam and Naan. I always have been very particular about Murg Musallam because different places serve this dish differently. I was very impressed with the presentation, quality and quantity of this dish. We enjoyed our meal. *Desert - Now coming towards the best part of the Meal. In deserts, we had Choco lava cake, Red velvet cake, Gulab Jamun's and Halwa. The desserts were very delicious. I loved their Choco lava cake. It was just Out-standing. 🔺Overall, I enjoyed being here. Had some really good time with my friends having some mouth-watering food and unique mocktails.