A Pretty Cafe In The Vicinity Of The Concrete Jungle Offering Fab Food!

What if I tell you there is a place in the vicinity of the concrete jungle where you get everything under the same roof. Good ambiance, large indoor and alfresco space, good food, courteous staff, and prompt service. What else do you need to make an evening special? I visited Blu Grass for brunch and loved every bits and piece of it. As I stepped into the restaurant, space is divided into two halves. The indoor area has caramel texture furniture with hanging lights and gigantic bar in the center while the alfresco area is huge and is covered with lush greenery all around with white curtain which makes it look so appealing. They have got a separate area as a playground for toddlers. I started with mocktail Paradise Iceland, Aqua mirror, Snicker shake, Sleeping beauty and Passion month. All the drinks were flavourful and slushy in texture. Later I had broccoli soup- I never imagined broccoli soup could taste this delicious. If you want to have something healthy yet delicious just go for this. Starters, I had cheese corn triangle - I would call them modern samosa with cheese corn and olive stuffing. However, I felt the balance of cheese and corn was just so adequate but it was edible. Next, I had my favourite spread- which is the Indian spread. The spread included Kaju matar aur aloo ka nimona , Peshawari paneer and Gobi kheema Masala. The kaju were well tossed with matar and aloo in medium savory gravy. The Peshawar paneer wasn't like normal paneer - paneer had stuffing and was tossed in a spicy gravy. Gobi kheema masala - Most of us love the beautiful, delicious and versatile vegetable-cauliflower.This was well cooked with masala and it tasted so well. At last, I had gulab jamun and rabdi and blueberry cheesecake. I loved the presentation of both and blueberry cheesecake was my absolute favorite.